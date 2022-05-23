Navjot Singh Sidhu taken to hospital for medical check-up

Sidhu taken to hospital for medical check-up

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 11:08 ist
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been lodged in Barrack No.10 at the central jail in Patiala, has been taken to a hospital for a medical check-up, according to ANI.

Sidhu was sentenced to one-year jail term in a 1988 road-rage case. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab
India News

