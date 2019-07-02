Navy teams aid rescue efforts in rain-hit Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2019, 09:26am ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2019, 09:30am ist

With incessant rain for the third day flooding low lying areas of Mumbai, a request was received from the Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation to provide assistance to stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area.

Teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and were later joined by naval diving teams. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme waterlogging and abandoned vehicles, preventing their own vehicles from reaching the site. The team moved on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets and was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.

About 1000 people have been shifted to safety with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers. The Indian Navy teams remain in full readiness to respond as and when required.

