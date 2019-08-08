NCMC reviews situation in flood affected states

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met here on Thursday to review the prevailing flood situation in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat.

More rains are expected in Gujarat, Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka over the next two days.

The meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha and took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations. Sinha directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis.

As of now, 55 teams of the NDRF are deployed in these states and 19 more are expected to reach by Friday morning.

"Sixteen columns of the Army, 30 rescue teams of the Navy and Coast Guard, along with helicopters, aircraft and boats, have been pressed into service. Additional boats are also being deployed in Maharashtra and Karnataka," an official statement said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there has been very heavy rainfall in these states over the past few days.

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, Water Resources as well as those from NDRF, NDMA and Central Water Commission attended the meeting. Chief Secretaries and other senior officers from the State Governments participated in the meeting through video conference.