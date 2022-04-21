NDDB to provide financial & technical support to Punjab dairy farmers

In order to bail out the farmers of Punjab from financial crisis by supplementing their income leading to another White Revolution in the state, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has assured to support the Punjab government's endeavour in setting up 12 milk plants in Punjab with an estimated outlay of about Rs 900 crore.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) chairman Meenesh Shah said that NDDB will work with the Punjab government and arrange the required financial and technical assistance. As there are already 11 milk plants covering 6,000 villages in the state, the numbers would rise to 23 and cover a total of 12,000 villages. This would help in procuring additional 10 lakh litres of milk per day.

In order to overcome the problem of pollution, the Punjab government would establish Total Mixed Ration (TMR) plant at Amritsar on the lines of two plants successfully operational in Ganganagar and Kolhapur, at an estimated outlay of Rs 80 crore. The NDDB would provide all necessary assistance. This would also help solve the problem of burning crop residues, a statement from the NDDB said.