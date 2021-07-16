Nearly 40 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in country: Government

Nearly 40 cr Covid vaccine doses administered: Centre

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 22:29 ist
Medical staff inoculates people with Covid vaccine during a free vaccination drive organised by Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar at BMS Nursing Home, Shankarapura in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Nearly 40 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including over 38.79 lakh on Friday, according to the health ministry.

A total of 16,35,591 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 2,11,553 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Friday, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 12,16,46,175 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 45,98,664 have received the second dose across the 37 states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

The ministry said a total of 39,93,62,514 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

More than 38.79 lakh (38,79,917) vaccine doses were administered on Friday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have vaccinated more than 50 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of the vaccine.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of the vaccine, the ministry said.

