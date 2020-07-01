Need ration, not bhashan: Rabri’s response to PM’s tweet in Bhojpuri

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, has suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his focus should be on benefitting the poor in real terms instead of giving hollow speeches. “People want ration, not bhashan (speeches),” tweeted Rabri in Bhojpuri.

She was responding to Modi’s tweet in Bhojpuri wherein the Prime Minister said that the foodgrains distributed to the poor (the scheme has been extended till November) under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyan Yojna will benefit crores of beneficiaries.

Rabri, who is adept at Bhojpuri language, responded to the PM’s tweet in the same lingo and said, “Respected Prime Minister, In the month of June, only 35.3 percent people in Bihar got the ration. How will a poor sustain his or her life under such circumstances. The poor want ration, not your bhashan.”

The Prime Minister, in his address to the nation on Tuesday (June 30), specifically mentioned that ration would be distributed under PM Jan Kalyan Yojna till November 2020. Incidentally, the Bihar election too is slated to be held in November. Modi’s speech (of doling out sops) is seen against this backdrop.

“In his 16-minute speech, PM Modi twice mentioned Chhath festival (scheduled to be held in November), knowing very well its significance for the people of Bihar. Modi and the BJP will go all out to wrest Bihar after it got a drubbing in Maharashtra and Delhi,” said Mrityunjay Tiwary, RJD spokesperson.