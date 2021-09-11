NEET paper leak claims viral on social media, officials deny breach

Days ahead of the NEET 2021 exam, social media is abuzz with news of an alleged scandal involving an exam paper leak. Several Twitter users have raised concerns and claims about a mafia being behind the "leak," however, officials have denied the claims, terming the news fake.

The speculations were triggered by an "investigation" by a TV news channel which spoke of a mafia's role in the leak of the all-important medical exam. However, no question paper, supposedly leaked, was revealed.

There was no confirmation by the network. Officials told News18 that the news of leaks were merely rumours. "It’s fake. Students are advised not to believe such news," they said adding that there was no breach in the security systems.

Students' groups such as AISF and NSUI also expressed concern over the "seriousness" of the "#OperationNEET." AISF asked the Union Education Minister to constitute a "high level inquiry committee" to look into the matter.

There is a need of serious investigation by CBI @DG_NTA what if the papers r already leaked to these mafias?

This will definitely affect lives of many students.#OperationNEET — Hussain Sultania (@HussainSultania) September 10, 2021

The latest speculations are in the backdrop of the National Testing Agency tightening security and reissuing admit cards for the NEET aspirants.

“Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issue has been resolved now. So, candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website," NTA had said.

Earlier, a security breach was reported in JEE Mains exam centre, where a private coaching agency had allegedly hacked into on of the centre. The hackers gave exam on behalf of the students in exchange for cash payments that ran upto Rs 15 lakh, CBI investigations had revealed.

As for the NEET exam, question papers were allegedly leaked in 2017 leading to police arresting 5 persons.

A section of students had demanded pushing the date for NEET exams, however, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea and the exam will go on as scheduled tomorrow, September 12.