New BIS specifications for TVs manufactured in India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed quality standards for three electronic devices - digital television receivers, USB Type-C chargers and Video Surveillance Systems(VSS), the consumer affairs ministry said on Monday.

The Indian standard IS 18112:2022 specification for digital television receivers with built-in satellite tuners would "enable reception of free-to-air TV and radio channels just by connecting a dish antenna with LNB (a receiving device) mounted on rooftops or side walls of a building.

The ministry said it would "facilitate the transmission of knowledge about government initiatives, schemes, the educational content of Doordarshan and repository of Indian culture programmes to reach and benefit a wide segment of the population in the country at large," the ministry said. The move would help the government with broader dissemination of its policies and programmes in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Currently, TV viewers in the country must purchase set-top boxes for viewing paid and even free-to-air channels (non-encrypted) transmitted by Doordarshan. However, Doordarshan is phasing out analog transmission. Free-to-air channels will continue to be broadcast using digital satellite transmission by Doordarshan. "To enable the reception of these free-to-air channels without the use of a set top box, there is a need for television receivers with in-built suitable satellite tuner," the ministry said.

The second standard published is for USB Type-C receptacles, plugs and cables for use in mobile phones, laptops and such electronic devices. It said consumers would no longer need to buy different chargers every time they buy a new device, and this would help in achieving the Centre's mission to reduce e-waste.

The third standard, Video Surveillance Systems (VSS), provides a detailed outline of all the aspects of a video surveillance system. According to the ministry, this series of standards would assist customers, installers and users in establishing their requirements, determining the appropriate equipment required for their intended application and providing means of evaluating the performance of the VSS objectively.