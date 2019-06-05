New book chronicles reptile wonders of Western Ghats

The Western Ghats is home to some of the most dazzling variety of fauna. A biodiversity hotspot, its vast expanse of thick forests are teeming with wonders, many of which are yet to be discovered. But little by little, researchers are bringing to light some of the hidden wealth, like the gorgeous new book issued by Tata Power, which has documented the amazing reptiles that inhabit the Northern Western Ghats.

After nearly 12 years of research, Tata Power has come out with a guide book 'Reptiles of Northern Western Ghats' (including Maharashtra and Goa)', thanks to the efforts of Dr Satish Pande and inputs from Vivek Vishwasrao, Rohan Pandit and Unmesh Barbhai.

Pune-based Dr Pande is a radiologist, sonologist, ornithologist and a fellow of the Maharashtra Academy of Sciences.

"Conservation is not possible without documentation and education," Dr Pande, who is director of Ila Foundation, told DH after the book was formally unveiled by Minesh Dave, president, transmission & distribution, Tata Power Co.



The book, first-of-its-kind devoted to the reptiles of Northern Western Ghats, details 123 species of reptiles photographed in the wild. It has over 500 photographs of various snake species along with crocodiles, tortoise, lizards and chameleons nestled in one of the world’s important biodiversity hotspots.

And also interesting trivia, like out of the 6,000 species of reptiles found on Earth, half are lizards; and of the 270 snake species found in this part of the globe, only 40-odd are venomous.

"Reptiles are at risk due to habitat destruction, habitat pollution and demand for their skin which is met by illicit trade and their popularity as pets. Snakes are killed out of fear because of few venomous snakes,"said Dr Pande.

"Illegal trapping to supply venom for production of anti-snake venom continues. Eggs of turtles are eaten and adults are killed by fishermen for oil to paint the underside of boats," he said.

Another unique feature is that the book also gives a mythological perspective to reptiles and also deals with archaeological references.

For example: In Sanskrit literature, snake is termed as 'naaga' (one that exists in mountains and that which burns us with its poison) and 'sarpa'. The word 'sarpa' has root in 'srip' (to creep, to move gently and cautiously). The word has similarity with Latin word 'serpens'.