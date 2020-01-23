New vehicle registration mark DD for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

The new union territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has been assigned new vehicle registration mark 'DD’, the government said on Thursday.

The Centre on Wednesday had designated Daman as the headquarters of the merged union territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has assigned a new motor vehicle Registration Mark 'DD' to 'Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu' for registration of vehicles," MoRTH said in a statement.

The ministry has issued a notification to this effect, under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

It will be implemented from January 26, 2020.