News Live: Suspect in Washington shooting 'took his own life', police says

  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 07:19 ist
  • 07:19

    Washington shooting suspect had sniper type set up with tripod, appeared to be shooting randomly at victims, police says - Reuters

  • 07:13

    Suspect in Washington shooting 'took his own life', police says - Reuters

  • 07:00

    Mob attacks car of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in Mumbai

    An irate mob attacked the car of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya near the Kalanagar junction of Mumbai on Friday night.

  • 06:59

    EU agrees on internet rulebook for Google, Facebook, other tech giants

    European Union countries and EU lawmakers on Saturday clinched a deal on new rules requiring tech giants to do more to police illegal content on their platforms and to pay a fee to regulators monitoring their compliance.

  • 06:58

    Police seeking 'person of interest' in Washington shooting that left 3 injured - Reuters