News Live: Smoke emission continues from fire at Bhalswa landfill site

  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 10:43 ist
  • 10:42

    Two more arrested in connection with seizure of drugs in Delhi

  • 10:41

    PM Modi to host a Sikh delegation at his residence and address a gathering at around 5:30 this evening.

  • 09:53

    Smoke emission continues from fire at Bhalswa landfill site

  • 09:34

    PSI recruitment scam: Main accused Divya Hagaragi arrested

    The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police, which is probing into a scam in the examination to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the state, on Friday arrested the main accused in the case BJP leader Divya Hagaragi.

  • 06:45
  • 06:44

    BJP beats civil code drum with eye on 2024

    The Modi government has dropped hints that it is getting serious about implementing the contentious Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with at least two BJP CMs openly backing the move that has been on the saffron party's menu for a while.

  • 06:43

    Tibet issue: Nehru did what he thought was best for India, says Penpa Tsering

    Many people believe that India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru made a blunder when he recognised China's sovereignty over Tibet but he did what he thought was best for his country, said the president of the Tibetan government in exile.

    However, Central Tibetan Administration president Penpa Tsering told reporters here that he thinks India has changed its stance over the issue after 2014.