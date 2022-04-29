News Live: Smoke emission continues from fire at Bhalswa landfill site

PSI recruitment scam: Main accused Divya Hagaragi arrested
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police, which is probing into a scam in the examination to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the state, on Friday arrested the main accused in the case BJP leader Divya Hagaragi.
#WATCH | The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. Non-violent and peace-loving people will stay: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Maharashtra's Amravati (28.04) pic.twitter.com/66bQDMUmMG
The Modi government has dropped hints that it is getting serious about implementing the contentious Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with at least two BJP CMs openly backing the move that has been on the saffron party's menu for a while.
Tibet issue: Nehru did what he thought was best for India, says Penpa Tsering
Many people believe that India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru made a blunder when he recognised China's sovereignty over Tibet but he did what he thought was best for his country, said the president of the Tibetan government in exile.
However, Central Tibetan Administration president Penpa Tsering told reporters here that he thinks India has changed its stance over the issue after 2014.
Two more arrested in connection with seizure of drugs in Delhi
PM Modi to host a Sikh delegation at his residence and address a gathering at around 5:30 this evening.
Smoke emission continues from fire at Bhalswa landfill site
BJP beats civil code drum with eye on 2024
