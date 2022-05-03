News Live: Amit Shah reaches Bengaluru, pays tribute to Basaveshwara

More clashes broke out in Jodhpur this morning, situation now under control.
The situation is under control, flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We're looking into it (on flag hosting incident): Navjyoti Gogoi, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/VSitdXZCJp
The Khargone administration has decided not to relax the curfew on Tuesday and asked people to celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya festivals at home in the violence-hit Madhya Pradesh city, officials said Security has been tightened in Khargone
Unregulated online content has spread disinformation and propaganda that have amplified political divisions worldwide, fanned international tensions and even contributed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a media watchdog warned Tuesday.
Reporters Without Borders said democratic societies are increasingly fractured by social media spreading disinformation and more opinion media pursuing a so-called "Fox News model", referring to the controversial right-wing television network in the United States.
At the same time, despotic and autocratic regimes that tightly control information in their societies are using their "asymmetric" position to wage "propaganda wars" against democracies and fuel divisions within them, the watchdog said in the 2022 edition of its annual World Press Freedom Index.
"Polarisation on these two levels is fuelling increased tension," Reporters Without Borders, widely known by its French acronym RSF, said in a five-page summary.
It noted Russia, where state-run media overwhelmingly dominate and independent outlets are increasingly stifled, invaded Ukraine following a propaganda war.
Amit Shah's to visit state amid buzz over leadership change and cabinet rejig
He had last visited the state on April 1 and attended the state BJP core committee meeting, during which the target was set and discussions were held on induction of leaders from other political parties ahead of elections, and strengthening the organisation. Though largely seen as an official visit, with less than a year for elections, Shah during this trip is likely to meet senior party leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran leader B S Yediyurappa among others, and assess the preparations by the party for the polls.
Gauhati HC stays remarks of Assam court that granted bail to Mevani
The Gauhati High Court on Monday stayed some observations made by the Barpeta District and Sessions Court on the Assam Police while granting bail to Gujarat's Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday.
High Court Judge Devashis Baruah passed an order on Monday after the Assam government had challenged the Barpeta District and Sessions Court order, both the bail as well as the observations made by the judge about the Assam Police.
Coordination between power, coal and rail ministries is at its lowest ebb, common people suffering: Moily
Amid reports of power shortage in various states, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Monday attacked the Centre, saying the coordination between power, coal and railway ministries is at its lowest ebb and due to it the common people are suffering.
Peak power shortage rose swiftly last week from single digit of 5.24 GW on Monday to touch double digit of 10.77 GW on Thursday showing effects of various factors like low coal stocks at generation plants, heatwave and other issues on the deepening electricity crisis.
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, CM Basavaraj Bommai garland Basaveshwara Statue at Chalukya Circle in Bengaluru
"Good days will come...we are not scared, we know how to fight," says Mamata Banerjee
"...If election happens (in Kashmir) & the power is given in the hands of people, then I believe all will be well," says senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Single day rise of 2,568 new Covid-19 infections, 20 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,30,84,913, death toll to 5,23,889: Govt
Gehlot urges all to maintain peace in Jodhpur after a fallout between two groups
