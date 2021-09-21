NGT asks CPCB, State PCBs to submit state action plans for air pollution by October 10

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution control boards (SPCBs), including the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, to submit the status of State Action Plans (SAPs) to combat air pollution in cities by October 10.

The Green Bench also said the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is applicable to all cities and the state pollution control boards must submit status reports about steps they have taken to check rising pollution.

The Programme is a national-level strategy launched by the Union Environment Ministry in 2019 for an effective ambient air quality monitoring network.

According to the Programme, cities declared non-attainment if they consistently do not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM 10 (Particulate matter 10 microns or less in diameter) or NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) over a five-year period.

The NCAP has identified 132 non-attainment cities across India. The states have to prepare an action plan to combat pollution.

Earlier, the CPCB had informed the Tribunal that the formulation of 'Guidelines for State Action Plan' was due to Covid-19 and sought two more months for their preparation.

