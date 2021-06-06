NGT forms panel to study the sustainability of inland aquaculture

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee to study the sustainability of inland aquaculture practices in the country and sought a report in three months.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after hearing a petition about harmful impact due to usage of poultry farms waste in aquaculture.

The committee will comprise members of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Union Ministry of Fisheries, state fisheries department and a member from Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute.

Though the petition related to freshwater aquaculture being carried out in Vadivale Lake in Maval taluka of Pune district, the panel is likely to make a recommendation related to the pros and cons of aquaculture after studying the existing system under Water and Air Act.

The petitioner, Vanashakti, an environment group had filed the petition against freshwater aquaculture in Vadivale Lake in Maval taluka of Pune district.

The petitioner alleged that this practise is against the principles of precautionary and sustainable development.

The petitioner alleged that the government policies which allow for aquaculture, do not consider the harmful impact of usage of poultry farms waste including chicken guts, chemical fertilisers, antibiotics, chemical manures and other waste products in aquaculture.

The petitioner said that the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act (2005), which regulates aquaculture in coastal areas, lays down environmental safeguards for permitting such aquaculture. However, there were no safeguards laid down for such activities in inland water, the petitioner said.