NHAI to set up 600 electric vehicle charging station along National Highways

To boost electric vehicle infrastrecture, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to set up over 600 charging stations along National Highways in 22 states.

"The NHAI will set up with the charging stations in joint venture with private companies in the next five years. Apartment of charging stations the NHAI also proposing to set up food courts, restaurants, retail outlets as well in one place along highways," said an official in the NHAI.

So far, the NHAI has identified around 90 sites along upcoming Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, and another 400 sites along with new expressways and highways, and remaining along existing highways in different parts of the country.

According to NHAI officials, they has invited bids for 130 sites and received good response from private sector to set up charging stations.

"Setting up EV charging station will help to boost the electric vehicle usage," said the official.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said by the end of this decade, India aims 70 per cent commercial cars, 30 per cent of private cars, 40 per cent of buses, and 80 per cent of two-wheelers and three-wheelers to be electeic.

By pushing electric vehicle and vehicle with alternative fuel, the government wanted to bring down spending on importing petrol, Gadkari had said.

To meet the ambitious target, the government wanted to set up 30 lakh public charging stations in the country in the next one decade.

The government is aggressivey pushing to set up electric vehicle infrastructure with setting up charging station at fuel pump, residential colonies and malls and other public places.