NIA arrests one from Karnataka in LeT recruitment case

NIA will bring an alleged Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, arrested in Karnataka in relation to a case in West Bengal, to Kolkata on transit remand so that he can be produced before a NIA court in the city. The accused Sayyad M. Idris was arrested from Uttara Kannada on Tuesday, the NIA stated in a release on Wednesday.

The accused (28), a resident of Uttara Kannada, was part of several social media groups run by LeT handlers based in Pakistan. The groups were used for recruiting “vulnerable youth” for LeT to execute terrorist activities. The case started in Baduria in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district.

“The accused Sayyad M Idris was part of various social media groups run by Pakistan-based LeT handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells of the LeT and for furthering terrorist activities,” NIA stated in a release.

The case, started from an FIR lodged in Bengal on March 18, was related to LeT handlers based in Pakistan using social media platforms to “rasicalise and recruit” youths to “propagate their ideology” and for “abetting and advocating unlawful activities.”

“In this case, the charge-sheet has already been filed against accused Tania Parvin of Kolkata on September 10,2020,” stated the release.