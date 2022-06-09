NIA conducts raids in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over terror funding

NIA raids places in TN, Puducherry over terror funding

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 09 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 16:24 ist
According to NIA officials, terror suspects, who were arrested earlier, had revealed that collection of funds for ISIS took place at Chennai and Puducherry. Credit: DH File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in connection with raising funds for terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The raids, which began at Chennai, Myladuthurai, and Karaikal in Puducherry in the morning, are still under way.

According to NIA officials, terror suspects, who were arrested earlier, had revealed that collection of funds for ISIS took place at Chennai and Puducherry.

Acting on that information, raids are being conducted, the officials added.

