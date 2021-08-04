NIA conducts search operations in J&K, Karnataka; arrests 4 operatives in ISIS Kerala module case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams on Wednesday conducted search operations at five locations in Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and arrested four operatives from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Srinagar and Kashmir, who were allegedly raising funds, spreading hatred messages on social media and motivating more people to join ISIS.

The accused operatives were identified as Ammar Abdul Rahman of Ullal (Mangaluru), Shankar Venkatesh Perumal alias Ali Muaviya (Bengaluru), Obaid Hamid of Bemina (Srinagar) and Muzammil Hassan Bhat of Bandipora (Kashmir).

In March this year, NIA had registered a suo-moto case against one Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya from Kerala and his associates, who had been running ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms including Telegram, Hoop and Instagram. Mohammed Ameen was accused of propagating violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS, radicalising and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.

A case under under sections 120B, 121 and 121A of IPC and sections 17, 18, 188, 20, 38 and 40 of UA (P) Act related to terrorist activities was registered by NIA (RC 05/2021/NIA/DLI). Subsequent searches had resulted in the arrest of the kingpin Mohammed Ameen, Dr Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar in March. During investigation, it was revealed that after the decline of ISIS Caliphate in Syria, Iraq, Mohammed Ameen had visited Kashmir in March 2020 for Hijrah (Religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts.

During his stay in Kashmir, he had raised funds in association with Kashmir-based Mohammad Waqar Lone alias Wilson Kashmiri and his associates. As part of the conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Mohammed Waqar Lone through banking channels and digital payment methods on the directions of Mohammed Ameen. Besides raising funds, Mohammed Ameen and his associates were also radicalising, motivatiing gullible Muslim youth into joining Jihad and unlawful activities in India.

Ameen was by and large successful in expanding the network in Kashmir, part of Kerala and Karnataka, NIA sources said. On Wednesday NIA conducted searches at the premises of operatives who were in regular touch with Mohammed Ameen and his associates through various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms. The four operatives allegedly had raised money to fund ISIS activities. During the search at five locations, devices like laptops, mobile phones, hard disk Drives, pen drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized.

Further investigation in the case is on, NIA stated in a press release.

