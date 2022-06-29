NIA to take over Udaipur tailor murder probe

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder case of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal Teli, in Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.

The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the ministry said.

