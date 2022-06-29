NIA to take over Udaipur tailor murder probe

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2022, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 11:31 ist
Smoke rises from a burning material while people gather on road as tensions rise after the killing of a Hindu man, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India June 28, 2022 in this still image obtained from a handout video. Credit: ANI/Handout via Reuters

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder case of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal Teli, in Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.

The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, the ministry said. 

Also Read — Tailor murdered over 'insult to Islam'; curfew in Udaipur areas, prohibitory orders across Rajasthan

More to follow...

