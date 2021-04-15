Niranjani Akahara ends participation in Kumbh Mela

Niranjani Akahara ends participation in Kumbh Mela after several sadhus test Covid-19 positive

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 15 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 21:56 ist
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men take a holy dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, April 14, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

Niranjani Akahara has announced end of its participation in Kumbh Mela after several sadhus tested positive for Covid-19.

Niranjani Akahara Secretary Ravindra Puri made the announcement in Haridwar.

COVID-19
Kumbh Mela
sadhus
Coronavirus

