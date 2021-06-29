NITI Aayog CEO gets another extension till June 2022

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets another extension till June 2022

This is a third extension for the 65-year-old civil servant in the post

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2021, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 22:02 ist
He was appointed as the CEO of the NITI Aayog on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term. Credit: PTI Photo

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant was on Tuesday given one-year extension till June 2022, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

This is a third extension for the 65-year-old civil servant in the post.

Read more: NITI Aayog moots 100% I-T exemption for donations to non-profit hospitals

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Kant for a further period of one year beyond June 30, 2021 i.e upto June 30, 2022 or until further orders, it said.

He was appointed as the CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term.

Kant was later given an extension till June 30, 2019.

His term was further extended for two years, till this month end, in June 2019.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NITI Aayog
Amitabh Kant

Related videos

What's Brewing

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

 