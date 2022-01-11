Nitin Gadkari tests Covid-19 positive

Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Gadkari said he has mild symptoms

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2022, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 23:14 ist
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, he also said he is under home quarantine.

He urged all those who had come in contact with him to get tested and self-isolate.

