Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms.
Taking to Twitter, he also said he is under home quarantine.
I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022
He urged all those who had come in contact with him to get tested and self-isolate.
