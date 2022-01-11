Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, he also said he is under home quarantine.

I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022

He urged all those who had come in contact with him to get tested and self-isolate.

