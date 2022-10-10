Nitish condoles Mulayam's death

Nitish condoles Mulayam's death

In his condolence message, Kumar recounted the long political journey of Yadav who was the Defence Minister in the United Front government of 1990s

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 10 2022, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 13:58 ist
Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In his condolence message, Kumar recounted the long political journey of Yadav who was the Defence Minister in the United Front government of 1990s, besides having served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice.

Also Read — Mulayam: OBC neta who wrestled his way into UP politics

"He was a towering socialist leader who never compromised with the interests of the poor and the farmers", said Kumar, who had met the ailing SP founder at the hospital where the latter was admitted during a visit to Delhi last month.

Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Nitish Kumar
India News

