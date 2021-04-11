No further progress on withdrawal of troops despite meeting between Indian, Chinese military commanders

Though the senior military commanders of India and China held the 11th round of talks on Friday, they could not agree on withdrawal of front-line troops from the remaining face-off points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

They, however, agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents along the LAC and jointly maintain peace in the border areas, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

The senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had a meeting at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the LAC – the de facto boundary between the two nations in the western sector – on Friday.

The two sides however did not issue a joint press-release after the meeting, unlike the previous few rounds of talks. The MEA in New Delhi issued a press release though.

“The two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh” the MEA stated, adding that the two sides had agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

The stand-off started almost a year ago with the Chinese PLA deploying a large number of troops and trying to alter the status quo along the disputed boundary and the Indian Army mobilizing additional forces to counter the communist country’s bid to push the LAC westward.

India and China a few weeks back withdrew front-line troops from the northern and the southern banks of the Pangong Tso lake, but they could not yet agree on similar disengagement on other face-off points along the LAC.

India conveyed to China that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity and enable progress in bilateral relations.

“The two sides agreed that it was important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” the MEA stated.