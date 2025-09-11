Menu
Homeworld

Britain's Prince Harry meets father King Charles for first time in 20 months

Harry flew into Britain on Monday for a series of engagements, and earlier on Wednesday visited a research centre which specialises in improving treatment for victims with blast injuries.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 19:06 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 19:06 IST
World newsBritainKing CharlesPrince Harry

