No Homeopathic or other medical practitioner can claim to cure for Covid-19: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that when statutory regulations itself prohibited advertisement, there was no occasion for Homeopathic and other medical practitioners to claim that they are competent to cure Covid-19 disease.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan disapproved a Kerala High Court's direction that if any qualified doctor practising AYUSH medicine, made any advertisement or prescribed any drugs or medicines, as a cure for Covid-19 disease, it was open for the authorities to take appropriate action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"When the scientists of the entire world are engaged in research to find out proper medicine/vaccine for Covid-19, there is no occasion for making any observation as with regard to Homeopathic medical practitioners. The Homoeopathy does not cure the disease, but it cures the patients," the bench said.

The top court, however, added that the high court was right in its observation that no medical practitioner can claim that it can cure Covid-19.

"There is no such claim in other therapy including allopathy. The high court is right in observing that no claim for cure can be made in Homeopathy. The Homeopathy is contemplated to be used in preventing and mitigating Covid-19 as is reflected by the advisory and guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH," the bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, said.

The court passed its judgement on an appeal filed by Dr A K B Sadbhavana Mission School of Homeo Pharmacy against the HC's judgement of August 21, 2020.

"The high court in its judgment has not fully comprehended the guidelines of March 6, 2020, and taking a restricted view of the guidelines and have made observations for taking appropriate actions against the Homeopathic medical practitioners, which cannot be approved," the bench said.

The court, further, pointed out the guidelines made it clear that Homeopathy has been envisaged as the therapeutic aid.