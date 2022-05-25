No immediate plan to lift wheat export ban, says Centre

No immediate plan to lift wheat export ban, says Centre

The world's second-biggest producer of wheat banned private overseas sales of the grain on May 14 after a scorching heatwave curtailed output

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 25 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 18:24 ist
Global wheat prices surged after India's export ban. Credit: Reuters Photo

India has no immediate plans to lift a ban on wheat exports, but will continue with deals that are done directly with other governments, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Reuters.

The world's second-biggest producer of wheat banned private overseas sales of the grain on May 14 after a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high. Global wheat prices surged after the decision.

"Currently there's instability in the world, if we were to do that (lift the ban), it would only help black marketeers, hoarders and speculators. Neither will it help the really vulnerable and needy countries," Goyal said when asked if New Delhi had any plans to allow private exports to resume.

Also read: What India's u-turn on wheat exports means for world markets

"The smarter way to do it is through the government to government route, by which we can give affordable wheat grain to the most vulnerable poor," he said in an interview on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Many wheat importing countries, including members of the G7 nations, have asked India to reconsider its decision to ban overseas sales of wheat. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this month said he has "deep concern" about the ban.

Goyal also said he had been in contact with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to explain the rationale behind India's wheat export ban. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
wheat
Exports
Economy
Business News

What's Brewing

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

 