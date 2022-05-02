No individual can be forced to get vaccinated: SC

No individual can be forced to get vaccinated; current policy not arbitrary: SC

It also noted that the condition imposed by some state governments, organisations restricting access of unvaccinated people to public places is not proportional

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 02 2022, 11:06 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 11:11 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

Passing its judgment on petitions questioning whether Covid-19 vaccine mandates are constitutional, the Supreme Court on Monday said that no individual can be forced to get vaccinated. The Court also said that it believes that the current vaccine policy can't be said to be unreasonable and manifestly arbitrary.

The apex court observed that the government can form policy and impose conditions for the larger public good.

However, it also noted that the condition imposed by some state governments, organisations restricting access of unvaccinated people to public places is not proportional and should be recalled in the prevailing conditions.

It also directed the Centre to make public the data on adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

