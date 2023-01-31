No payment for CISR scientists for two years on industry research even though labs have money

For nearly two years, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has not paid its scientists and technicians a legitimate part of their earnings that come from industry-sponsored research as all such payments were stopped by an official order issued in March 2021.

Because of the controversial order, senior scientists at many laboratories are hesitant to take up new projects from the industry as technicians and others associated with the research didn’t receive their dues for two years for the tasks they had performed and the intellectual capital they generated.

Ironically this is happening at a time when the Centre has asked the apex council to focus on the "I" in its name with a clear suggestion that CSIR should increase its engagement with the industry and take up such R&D activities that would help the Indian economy grow.

“But for nearly 23 months CSIR has withheld earnings of scientists and technical staff through intellectual property (like patents) and other intellectual activities such as consultancy to industries. There is no solution in sight. This is effectively killing the innovation culture among the scientists,” a senior CSIR scientist, who does not wish to be identified, told DH.

Asked for a comment, CSIR director general N Kalaiselvi said the council was in the process of finalising revised guidelines that would offer more clarity on the Honorarium distribution part.

“I concede that there has been a delay but the delay is unavoidable as we are to exercise due diligence and follow all required procedures. Being a financial matter, multiple approvals are required, including the approval of the CSIR Governing Body,” she told DH.

There are four types of research involving CSIR laboratories and the industry – (1) contract research or technical service (2) sponsored research (3) transfer of patents in exchange of a license fee and (4) consultancy. In most cases, 30 per cent of the fee received from the industry is shared among the staff whereas for consultancy projects 60 per cent of the payment is shared.

Since the industry makes payments to the laboratories on reaching specific milestones, all 37 CSIR units have accumulated money running into crores. But the Office Memorandum issued on March 26, 2021, stopped the distribution of money to the staff in all four categories.

"This happened after scientists in one of the laboratories (Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research, Dhanbad) received payments way above their annual salaries from contract research a few years ago. The Union Finance Ministry in a knee jerk reaction decided to stop payment to everybody and review the process,” said a second top CSIR scientist.

The CSIR chief also admitted that "some issues arose owing to the misinterpretation of the CSIR Technology Transfer Guidelines by some labs for the payment of honoraria to the staff" following which the council put on hold the sharing of monies/honorarium among staff and committees were constituted to examine and update the extant guidelines.

The CSIR had set up a committee under the chairmanship of a renowned academician from IIT, Bombay to rationalise the payment and honourarium distribution mechanism. While the panel had submitted its report, sources said, the Finance Ministry was yet to act on the recommendations.

“We are focused on resolving the matter at the earliest, and once the revised Guidelines are in place, the payment-related issues will automatically be sorted out,” said Kalaiselvi. “We have always and continue to encourage the CSIR staff to take up externally funded projects, especially industry projects.”