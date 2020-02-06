No plan on nationwide NRC yet: Govt

No decision has been taken "till now" on preparing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday even as it sought to allay apprehensions on the National Population Register (NPR) saying providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary and no document will be collected.
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)