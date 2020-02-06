No plan on nationwide NRC yet: Govt

No plan on nationwide NRC yet: Govt

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Feb 06 2020
  • updated: Feb 06 2020, 09:23am ist

No decision has been taken "till now" on preparing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday even as it sought to allay apprehensions on the National Population Register (NPR) saying providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary and no document will be collected.

