No political reasons for my Delhi visit: Omar Abdullah

Denying that there were any political reasons for his current visit to Delhi, former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday asked his party leaders to discuss issues within themselves before going public.

Finally, I’m in Delhi for the 1st time since 3rd August 2019. There is nothing political about my visit…. I needed a change of scene & some medical follow-ups & that’s why I’m here (sic), he tweeted.

His comments come in the backdrop of suggestions that his visit was linked to reported moves for the formation of an Advisory Council which may be headed by Altaf Bukhari, leader of the BJP-friendly Apni Party set up in March.

The former CM also clarified about perceived differences between two NC leaders Tanvir Sadiq and Agha Ruhullah Mehdi over the events of August 5 last which saw abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“@JKNC_ remains committed to challenging what happened on 5th Aug using all lawful means,” he said in another tweet.

“Beyond that we are a democratic party & we value all shades of opinion within our wider family though sometimes it’s better to discuss them amongst ourselves before we decide to make them public. I’ve burnt my hands a few times by not following my own advice,” Abdullah added.

A newspaper article by Sadiq, the political secretary to Abdullah when he was the CM, on the political roadmap ahead skipped any reference to Article 370 which prompted Mehdi, the party’s chief spokesman, to comment, “This provokes a question in my mind. What is the political process for you? Only an election? If we go with a reason and stand our course, even being detained is a part of the political process.”

Describing Sadiq and Mehdi as “valued colleagues and friends”, he said both were entitled “to an opinion and to disagree with each other.” “Neither’s views, expressed in a private capacity, change the stand NC has taken in the SC & outside regarding 5th Aug,” the NC leader added.

Mehdi, who was a minister when Abdullah was heading NC-Congress alliance from 2009-2014, on Sunday(May 24) said the silence of all the political parties on abrogation of Article 370 is injustice with the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The powerful Shia leader threatened he will choose a separate path if the NC would compromise on the special status of J&K. “Of course, I will (choose a separate path). Why should we debate something which has not happened? Hope they will not do it,” he said.