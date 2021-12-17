No project will be carried out in Goa without people's consent if AAP forms govt: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured the people of Goa that no project will be carried out without their consent if the AAP forms government in the coastal state.

Goa is slated to go for assembly polls early next year.

Kejriwal also welcomed Alina Saldanah, a MLA from Goa who resigned from the BJP on Thursday, into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"I was left disillusioned with the BJP. It was no longer the party that belonged to late Manohar Parrikar ji. Now, I have come to the right party which is for the common man. I was opposed to some policies of the BJP that were not for the common man," she said in an online briefing.

Alina Saldanha's husband Mathany Saldanha, who had been a minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet, died in 2012, following which she contested the by-election on a BJP ticket from the Cortalim assembly constituency and won.

She had also won the 2017 assembly election as a BJP candidate. Alina Saldanha resigned from the state assembly as well as the party on Thursday,

Kejriwal, while welcoming her to the party, said she has come to the right place.

"I want to assure the people of Goa that no project will be carried out in the state without their consent. People have lost faith in the Congress in Goa while the BJP is itself is breaking up. The AAP is an honest party," he said.

