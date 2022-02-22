11 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

11 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Five bodies have been recovered and efforts to pull out the rest are under way

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Feb 22 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 13:16 ist
A vehicle fell into a gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road in Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Tuesday morning. Credit: IANS File Photo

Eleven people were killed and two injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai vllage.

However, the information reached authorities only by around 3 am on Tuesday after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot, an official at the Champawat district disaster management office said.

Five bodies have been recovered and efforts to pull out the rest are under way, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said. 

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Champawat, he said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
Accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 