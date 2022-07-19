12 rescued after fire scorches 3-storey building in Delhi

12 rescued after fire scorches 3-storey Delhi building

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 17:20 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock Photo

Twelve people were rescued after a fire broke out at a three-story building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday, officials said.

A call about blaze was received at 3:34 pm, fire department officials said.

Read | Fire breaks out in UP Advocate General's office in Prayagraj

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said, "Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and so far 12 people have been rescued."

The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, he said, adding the cause of blaze is being ascertained.

No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that the fire has been brought under control.

