13 killed, more than 180 injured in Delhi CAA violence

Sections of northeast Delhi were on fire on Tuesday as mobs went on a rampage opening fire at will, pelting stones, torching houses, shops and vehicles and attacking journalists and locals, in unprecedented communal violence that claimed six more lives, taking the toll to at least 13 and injuring over 180 people.

A wave of tension and unease swept through areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura and nearby localities in northeast Delhi as rioters armed with stones, iron rods and some with even swords clashed with police who lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them.

However, by night, there was a glimmer of hope as police said the anti-CAA protesters had vacated the road outside Jaffrabad metro station where they had launched a sit-in since Saturday night, clearing the traffic.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh said in a tweet, "Jaffrabad Metro protest area totally cleared. The game starts now. Rioters need to be taught a lesson or two of Indian laws."

Senior IPS officer S N Srivastava was repatriated from CRPF and posted as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) in Delhi Police on Tuesday evening to tackle violence. He is likely to succeed Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who is on an extension. Delhi Police also said shoot at sight orders has been issued.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital Medical Superintendent Sunil Kumar said six people were declared brought dead on Tuesday, taking the death toll in 13, including Head Constable Ratan Lal who died on Monday. Lal died of gunshot wounds but the cause of death of some others were not clear or their identity ascertained.

Kumar said at least 35 injured people were also brought to the hospital on Tuesday and half of them had sustained bullet injuries, including a TV journalist with JK 24X7 News named Akash. Three journalists -- Arvind Gunasekar, Saurabh Shukla and Mariyam Alavi -- and a video journalist Sushil Rathee were also attacked in two separate incidents while they were reporting the violence.

Police said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the situation in northeast Delhi was under control and over 20 persons have been detained and one person -- Shahrukh who fired a few rounds in the air and brandishing a gun at a policeman -- has been arrested till now.

With escalating tension, 67 companies (6,700 personnel) of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across potential trouble spots in north-east Delhi. However, locals complained that in several areas there were not enough police presence and rioters had a free run.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi leaders of parties to discuss the situation and resolved to take all steps to contain violence in the city.

Kejriwal also held a meeting with senior officials and MLAs of all parties to discuss the situation.

"Stop this madness," he said after visiting the injured in GTB Hospital.

The Central Board of Secondary Education also postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled on Wednesday in the violence-affected areas.

Shah also reviewed the situation in the capital during a meeting he called late Monday night that ended on early Tuesday morning. Those who attended the meeting held late Monday night included Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, among others.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Maujpur and Brahmpuri. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) held a flag march in the troubled spots while two empty bullet shells were also recovered from Brahmpuri by security personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma, who suffered serious injuries during the clashes on Monday, underwent a surgery on Monday night. Doctors said Sharma was safe and out of danger.

Fearing violence, five stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line remained closed for the second consecutive day. "Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokalpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at the Welcome Metro Station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.