Ammonia gas leaks from cold storage in Kurukshetra

15 hospitalised after ammonia gas leaks from cold storage plant in Kurukshetra

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said the leakage was plugged with the help of the Fire Department personnel late in the night

PTI
PTI, Kurukshetra,
  • Feb 19 2020, 12:59pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 12:59pm ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Fifteen people have been hospitalised and 45 others were affected after inhaling ammonia gas leaking from a cold storage unit at Shahbad Markanda, about 20 kms from here, police said on Wednesday.

The leakage started at the cold storage at about 9 pm on Tuesday when all employees had stepped out for dinner.

The gas spread to the nearby 'Baajigar dera' where 40 families reside. The residents there complained of suffocation and many of them started vomiting and some were rushed to a nearby hospital.  

A doctor said 15 persons were admitted to the hospital at Shahbad while two were sent to Kurukshetra. A few were discharged after treatment. All of them were stable, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
gas leak
Ammonia
Punjab
Comments (+)
 