17-year-old girl kills self after gang-rape in Haryana, one arrested

The girl, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was preparing for her Class 12 board exams

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 14:45 ist
The teenager was alone at home on Friday when the accused barged in, kidnapped her and raped her in a nearby area, the police said. Credit: Reuters Photo

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after she was raped by three youths in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The girl, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was preparing for her Class 12 board exams, they said.

The teenager was alone at home on Friday when the accused barged in, kidnapped her and raped her in a nearby area, the police said.

Hours later, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house, Station House Officer, Badhra, Inspector Chander Shekhar said.

"Three accused have been named in the FIR. The main accused, aged 21, has been arrested and taken on police remand," Shekhar told PTI on phone.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Badhra, Desh Raj said the girl and the three accused hailed from the same village. The main accused lived near her house.

The accused have been booked for kidnapping, gangrape, abetment to suicide and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted by a board of three directors, the DSP said.

