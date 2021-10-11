2 Delhi HC judges take oath of office

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 15:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two new judges of the Delhi High Court took the oath of office on Monday, taking the total number of judges to 31.

Chief Justice D N Patel administered the oath of office to Justices Yashwant Varma and Chandra Dhari Singh who were transferred as judges to the Delhi High Court from Allahabad High Court on October 5.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the high court to 31 against a sanctioned strength of 60.

Justice Varma was elevated as Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court in October 2014 and took oath as Permanent Judge in February 2016.

Justice Singh was appointed as Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court in September 2017 and he took oath as Permanent Judge in September 2019.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, in the September 16 meeting, had recommended the transfer/re-transfer of 17 high court judges including that of Justices Varma and Singh. 

