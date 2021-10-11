7 more HC judges transferred in 2nd reshuffle this week

Seven more HC judges transferred in second higher judiciary reshuffle this week

The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 14:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven judges were on Monday transferred to different high courts.

This is the second set of transfers of high court judges affected in the last one week.

On October 5, 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month.

Read | Collegium approves 11 names, including four from Karnataka, for elevation as HC judges

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry tweeted a list of judges transferred.

Justice Rajan Gupta of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been sent to the Patna High Court. Justice T S Sivagnanam has been sent from the Madras High Court to the Calcutta HC.

Similarly, Justice Sureshwar Thakur of the Himachal Pradesh HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice P B Bajanthri of the Karnataka High Court stands transferred to the Patna High Court.

Rajasthan High Court's Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been sent to the Patna High Court.

Justice T Amarnath Goud of the Telangana High Court has been sent to Tripura HC. Justice Subhash Chand of the Allahabad High Court has been transferred to the Jharkhand HC. 

In the latest transfer process, the Patna High Court got three new judges.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Judiciary

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 