2 held for conspiring to get BJP leader killed in UP's Ballia: Police

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to get a BJP leader killed in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

"Akhtar Ansari and Satish Singh, against whom an FIR was lodged on Monday on the basis of a complaint from BJP Kisan Morcha national spokesperson Anup Singh alleging that they were conspiring to get him killed, have been arrested. The FIR was lodged at the Sukhpura police station," Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Yadav said.

Besides the two, the FIR was also lodged against an unidentified person, he added.

The police, however, did not share any details about the alleged conspiracy to kill Singh.

The probe is on in the matter, the SHO said.