Google CEO Sundar Pichai joins LinkedIn, shares first post about I/O 2024

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has joined LinkedIn and guess what is his first post is?
Giving a sneak peak into Google I/O 2024 agenda, the post said, "For my first-ever LinkedIn post, I thought I’d share a sneak peek of the Shoreline Amphitheatre stage, as we put some finishing touches on our keynote for Google I/O tomorrow.”
“Can’t wait to see those seats filled with developers from around the world who are building the next generation of AI experiences. Excited to join Demis Hassabis Elizabeth Reid Sissie H. James Manyika and others on stage.”
He also said that Google will share how their Gemini (AI Chatbox) models are surpassing AI capabilities to people through their products and added "we’re going to talk about it all.”
Google has changed its search experience in 25 years and about that the CEO reportedly says “I'm excited to announce that we will begin launching this fully revamped experience, 'AI overviews,' to everyone in the US this week.”
Published 15 May 2024, 07:44 IST