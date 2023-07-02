2 minor brothers drown in waterlogged pit in UP's Farrukhabad

Two minor brothers drowned after falling in a waterlogged pit in Nawabganj area here on Sunday, police said.
According to police sources, Arun (11) and his brother Anshul (9), residents of Salempur Tyori village, had gone to a brick kiln located some distance from the village this afternoon.
The duo fell into the water filled in a deep waterlogged pit and drowned.
By the time their family members reached the spot and pulled the children out of the water, they had already died, they said.
Police have registered the case regarding the incident and started an investigation.
