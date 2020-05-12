2 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, death toll at 115

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, while 47 fresh cases of the virus were reported, the health department said.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 115, with Jaipur accounting for 59 deaths.

"Two deaths occurred, including one each in Jalore and Bikaner districts. As many as 47 fresh cases have been reported in the state today," Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

While 32 cases were reported from Udaipur; eight were from Jaipur, three from Kota and one case each in Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Hanumangarh and Sikar.

A total of 4,035 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

He said so far 2,362 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,077 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,558 active cases in the state.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.