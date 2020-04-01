'2 Safdarjung Hospital doctors test COVID-19 positive'

2 resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19: Sources

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2020, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 16:10 ist
Salesmen at a chemist shop wear protective masks, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, outside Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus infection, official sources said on Wednesday.

One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, they said.

According to sources, the female resident doctor, a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus had recently travelled abroad.

Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung hospital.

"All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested. So far, none of the contacts has tested positive for coronavirus infection," they said, adding all of them have been asked to monitor their health.

According to the Union health ministry, 1,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far, out of which 38 people have died. 

