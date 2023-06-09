20 newborns rescued after Delhi hospital catches fire

20 newborns rescued after fire breaks out in west Delhi hospital

No casualties reported

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 11:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1:35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Over 100 firefighters battle seven-storey blaze in Sydney

Some furniture items in the basement of the hospital had caught fire. The fire was brought under control at 2:25 am. Twenty newborns were shifted to nearby hospitals. No casualty has been reported, they added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

 