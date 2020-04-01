26 booked for negligence after fleeing from Uttar Pradesh quarantine facility

UP: 26 booked after fleeing from quarantine facility

PTI
PTI, Sultanpur (UP),
  • Apr 01 2020, 17:51 ist
Beneficiaries stand in a queue, wearing face masks, to collect ration at a state government ration centre during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, in Agra, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Police have booked 26 people for negligence after they fled from a quarantine facility in Uttar Pradesh's Gosaiganj area, an official said on Wednesday.

SP Shivhari Meena said in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, 115 people who had returned from other states were kept at Gosaiganj's Kamla Nehru Institute , of which 26 fled on Tuesday night.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

He said they were caught by police and FIRs were lodged against them under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Legal action will be taken against them after they complete their quarantine duration, the SP added.

