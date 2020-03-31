Coronavirus news live updates: West Bengal reports two new deaths; India's toll rises to 49

On the seventh day of India's 21-day lockdown, the number of positive cases crossed 1,500 and the death toll touched 49. Assam reported its first positive case, and Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reported fresh deaths locally. Around the world, the coronavirus has infected 8,00,000 people and killed nearly 40,000. Spain recorded yet another day of record deaths, with 849 fatalities and Russia's top coronavirus doctor was diagnosed with the disease. Stay tuned for more updates.