3 coaches of goods train derail in UP's Sambhal

PTI
PTI, Sambhal, UP,
  • May 12 2023, 17:51 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 19:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three coaches of a goods train derailed at the Chandausi railway station here on Friday morning, leading to rail traffic disruption for almost two hours, officials said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Sudhir Kumar Singh said no one was injured in the incident that took place between 4 am and 5 am. The train was going to Chandsari in Bihar from Chandausi.

Also Read | 4 workers killed in fire at foam factory in UP's Bareilly

He said rail traffic at the station was disrupted for almost two hours.

The official said the track was repaired and normal traffic movement has resumed.

He added that the matter will be probed

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Sambhal
Train accident
Indian Railways

