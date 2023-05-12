3 coaches of goods train derail in UP's Sambhal

Three coaches of a goods train derailed at the Chandausi railway station here on Friday morning, leading to rail traffic disruption for almost two hours, officials said.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Sudhir Kumar Singh said no one was injured in the incident that took place between 4 am and 5 am. The train was going to Chandsari in Bihar from Chandausi.
Also Read | 4 workers killed in fire at foam factory in UP's Bareilly
He said rail traffic at the station was disrupted for almost two hours.
The official said the track was repaired and normal traffic movement has resumed.
He added that the matter will be probed
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July
NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river
Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves
'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station