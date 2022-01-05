3 JeM militants killed in encounter in Pulwama

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandgam village of Pulwama district which turned into an encounter, a police official said.

He said three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the slain men belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and included a Pakistani national.

"Incriminating material, and arms and ammunition, including two M-4 carbines and one AK series rifle, were recovered," he said, adding that it was a "big success for us".

Watch the latest DH videos: